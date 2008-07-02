Analyst: Wii Might Not Be A Fad

DFC Intelligence has a theory. David Cole, analyst at the firm, says that the Wii "does not appear to be a fad and it has the chance to be one of the best selling systems of all-time" according to new report. You hear that, naysayers and Wii jokesters? Not a fad! While DFC places Nintendo's waggle-box at the top of the heap this generation, it also has good, long-term news for Sony, writing that PlayStation 3 annual software sales will match that of the Wii by 2012.

The market research and analysis firm was concerned about the Wii's fad chance way back in 2006, warning of a risk "that consumers have fun with the Wii controller for a few months, but the fad passes and they move back to their tried-and-true game play methods on a competing system". In DFC's defence, it stressed that this was cause for concern if the console was "defined mainly by its controller", which it isn't. There's also Wii Fit.

