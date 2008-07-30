Another Kuju Renamed - Headstrong Games

While I love the name Kuju and don't see any reason to go about changing it, the folks at Kuju continue the relentless rebranding of their studios that began with Kuju Brighton becoming Zoe Mode and continued with Kuju Sheffield becoming Chemistry. Now Kuju London, developers of the Battalion Wars series for Nintendo, will be henceforth known as Headstrong Games.
Ian Baverstock, CEO for Kuju Entertainment, said, "Headstrong is the final 'piece in the puzzle' for Kuju's offering in the UK. As action specialists they complement the other studios that have already rebranded and together offer publishers a full service solution to their development needs."
The development studio is expected to stay busy-busy through the rebranding, working on several projects, including an unannounced game for Sega. Teases.
Headstrong launched today as the rebranded London studio of the Kuju Entertainment network. The central London developer has already enjoyed huge success with Nintendo's Battalion Wars™ and Battalion Wars™ 2 and continues to focus on what it does best; great Character Action titles. Headstrong offers publishers a specialist service on the Wii™ and occupies an exclusive position in the market due to a wealth of experience gained by working on Nintendo titles.
Studio Head, Bradley Crooks, commented, "We have the ideal opportunity to build on a solid foundation at Headstrong and we have some great projects in development. The studio has a real advantage on the Wii due to our experience with both single-player and multi-player development and we can get projects up and running quickly with our mature technology and tools".
The studio is expecting a busy schedule over the coming months with discussions on a number of projects. Headstrong has a flexible approach to new opportunities and is happy to work with publishers on licensed products, existing IP or to develop new ideas.
Headstrong is located in the Bankside area of London, near the Tate Modern, and is working on a soon to be announced title with SEGA® and a number of other projects.
