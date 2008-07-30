Another Kuju Renamed - Headstrong Games

While I love the name Kuju and don't see any reason to go about changing it, the folks at Kuju continue the relentless rebranding of their studios that began with Kuju Brighton becoming Zoe Mode and continued with Kuju Sheffield becoming Chemistry. Now Kuju London, developers of the Battalion Wars series for Nintendo, will be henceforth known as Headstrong Games.

Ian Baverstock, CEO for Kuju Entertainment, said, "Headstrong is the final 'piece in the puzzle' for Kuju's offering in the UK. As action specialists they complement the other studios that have already rebranded and together offer publishers a full service solution to their development needs."

The development studio is expected to stay busy-busy through the rebranding, working on several projects, including an unannounced game for Sega. Teases.