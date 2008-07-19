Another Mario Sonic Collaboration in the Works?

Speaking with SEGA of America president Simon Jeffery earlier this week, he was pretty excited about how well Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games has been selling.
Worldwide SEGA has sold about 10 million copies and, as Jeffery pointed out, the upcoming Olympics will likely provide a boost to sales of the game when they kick off.
Will there be another Mario and Sonic collaboration? Jeffery was being coy about the details, but he's certainly all for it.
"We would be delighted to do another game with Mario and Sonic", he said.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink