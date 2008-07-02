The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Another Resident Evil Movie 'A Possibility'

Director Paul W.S. Anderson recently talked to MTV's Movies blog about the likelihood of another Resident Evil movie. It's still being discussed. Hey, they haven't even got the storyline worked out yet (if they'd actually stuck to anything at all resembling the game, that might not be an issue).

I'm just starting to talk to Sony about it," Anderson confessed. "I don't even know if anything will come of it, but there's a possibility it might happen."

The last flick ended on a cliffhanger, as MTV recalls, so another film is likely at some point:

"I love the 'Resident Evil' franchise and we always try to make the best possible movie we can. If we could find a good 'Resident Evil 4' to make, then we would do it," he said. "But I wouldn't just do it for the sake of it, that's for sure."

Wouldn't do it just for the sake of it, huh? Then salve me by making a Code: Veronica flick, utterly faithful to the game, Ashfords and bug jewels and the whole nine yards. That, I'd go see.

What about you guys? Do you like the RE movies or find them an abomination? What would the "good" Resident Evil film look like?

'Resident Evil 4' Likely, Says Director Paul W.S. Anderson [MTV Movies Blog, Via Multiplayer]

Comments

  • scottedgarr Guest

    The c*nt ruined the film series.
    number one was good.
    that is all.

    0
  • mana-chan Guest

    I liked the movies. And it's not just because I'm a Jovovich fan or in love with Oded Fehr. It's because I found the movies entertaining.

    And for those of you hard-core gamers, please, enough. Let it be. I think the only reason you don't like these movies is because they aren't some video recording of you playing the fucking game. I mean, okay, I get it, the movies are virtually NOTHING like the games. And I'll admit, I'd like to see a little more game-plot/characters in it, but that doesn't mean the movies sucked.

    They're zombie movies people. Go in not expecting too much and you'd probably enjoy it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles