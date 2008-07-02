Another Resident Evil Movie 'A Possibility'

Director Paul W.S. Anderson recently talked to MTV's Movies blog about the likelihood of another Resident Evil movie. It's still being discussed. Hey, they haven't even got the storyline worked out yet (if they'd actually stuck to anything at all resembling the game, that might not be an issue).

I'm just starting to talk to Sony about it," Anderson confessed. "I don't even know if anything will come of it, but there's a possibility it might happen."

The last flick ended on a cliffhanger, as MTV recalls, so another film is likely at some point:

"I love the 'Resident Evil' franchise and we always try to make the best possible movie we can. If we could find a good 'Resident Evil 4' to make, then we would do it," he said. "But I wouldn't just do it for the sake of it, that's for sure."

Wouldn't do it just for the sake of it, huh? Then salve me by making a Code: Veronica flick, utterly faithful to the game, Ashfords and bug jewels and the whole nine yards. That, I'd go see.

What about you guys? Do you like the RE movies or find them an abomination? What would the "good" Resident Evil film look like?

'Resident Evil 4' Likely, Says Director Paul W.S. Anderson [MTV Movies Blog, Via Multiplayer]