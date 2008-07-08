The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

ANOTHER Tales Game Coming, This Time For The Wii

At a press conference held yesterday in Japan, Namco Bandai's Makoto Yoshizumi has apparently announced the development of another Tales game. This time for the Wii. And no, he's not talking about Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World, he's talking about another one. With Dawn of the New World, Tales of Vesperia, Tales of Hearts and Tales of the World: Radiant Mythology 2 all on their way, this makes the currently unnamed title the fifth Tales game currently in developmenti. Leave no stone unturned, Namco Bandai!

Tales Series Continues on Wii [IGN]

