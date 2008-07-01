Another Year, Another Cooking Mama

A mantra that should cause the clucking of tongues and the rolling of eyes! But no. This isn't some skateboarding series. It's no annually-updated football franchise. It's Cooking Mama! So it's with delight that we learn Majesco will be releasing a new Cooking Mama title this year, and an all-new one to boot. Called Cooking Mama World Kitchen, it's for the Wii, and aside from an entirely appropriate (and welcome) graphical upgrade, we're promised new minigame opportunities ("if you flip a burger too high, you can control Mama as she rushes in to save the day by catching it in her apron") and better motion control implementation. It should be out this holidays. Presser and NSFW screen after the jump.

EDISON, N.J., June 30, 2008 - Preheat the oven, grease the baking pan and get out the spatula as Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games for the mass market, today announced additional details of Cooking Mama World Kitchen for Wii. Developed by Cooking Mama Limited, the latest installment in the celebrated franchise includes an all new 3D graphic presentation along with new recipes, modes and comedic mini-game surprises.

"The Cooking Mama franchise continues to be a best seller at more than two million units sold to date," said Jesse Sutton, Chief Executive Officer, Majesco. "An original idea, inherently fun execution and Mama's appeal have clearly resonated with both Wii and Nintendo DS audiences. Mama's newest iteration, Cooking Mama World Kitchen, builds on this success with a host of feature enhancements that improve the cooking experience and deliver more of the unique personality that has made Mama such an endearing video game character."

In Cooking Mama World Kitchen, Mama and friends have a whole new look given the game's upgrade to full 3D graphics. By utilizing the Wii Remote as a universal kitchen utensil, players can simulate actual cooking by chopping, grating, slicing, stirring and rolling their way through all new recipes that range from parfait to shrimp au gratin. Best of all, kitchen mistakes during meal preparation result in comedic mini-game surprises; for example, if you flip a burger too high, you can control Mama as she rushes in to save the day by catching it in her apron. Finally, a new game play mechanic integrates traditional Wii Remote utensil play with additional rhythm and motion that makes cooking easier and more enjoyable.