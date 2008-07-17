The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Apogee Making Duke Nukem The Forrest Gump Of WW2

While the Duke Nukem Trilogy trailer was a blast, it told us absolutely nothing about the planned handheld trilogy. Fortunately, Apogee's Terry Nagy is a little more forthcoming. He says the games will see Duke as "the Forest Gump of World War II", and in doing so explain how he got the name Duke Nukem. And how do you do a "Forrest Gump in WWII" storyline? Nagy says you do it like this: "It was really Duke that sunk the Bismarck. It wasn't the British". The games will be appearing on both PSP and DS, but judging from the state of that trailer, they won't be appearing for a while.

Duke Nukem Trilogy Details: Duke Heads to WW2, Apogee Talks Possible PC Release & DS Censorship [Shacknews]

