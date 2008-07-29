Are These Your Red Alert 3 System Specs?

For the privileged few, a Red Alert 3 beta test is about to kick off. And in order to get those testers sorted, EA needed to let them know the game's minimum system specs. Now granted, this being a beta, and with the game a whiles off, things are subject to change. But if they do change, they probably won't change much. Click through for the full run-down, but if you need a summary first, know that thing's are looking surprisingly generous.

System Requirements:

* OS - Windows XP / Vista (32-Bit)

* Processor - XP: 2.0 GHz (Intel Pentium 4; AMD Athlon 2000+; Multiple Cores) / Vista: 2.2 GHz (Intel Pentium 4/AMD Athlon 2200+/Multiple Cores)

* Memory - XP/Vista: 1 GB

* Hard Drive - Media: 6.0 GB / EA Link: 12.0 GB

* DVD Drive - 8 SPEED

* Video Card - NVIDIA GeForce 6800, ATI Radeon X1800 or higher end DirectX 9.0c compatible gfx card

* Sound Card - DirectX 9.0c compatible (Creative Sound Blaster Audigy cards require a Intel P4 2.6 GHz or similar under Vista, Yamaha Xwave-512 not supported)

* Online Multiplayer - 512 Kbps or faster; 2-8 Players

* Input - Keyboard, Mouse

* Optional - VoIP Headset

Red Alert 3 System Requirements [Strategy Informer, via Evil Avatar]