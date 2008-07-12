Atlus Announces Luminous Arc 2 For North America

In some news that will provoke squee-ing from fans of Japanese strategy RPGs, Atlus announced it's bringing Luminous Arc 2 on DS over to North America.

Atlus says the second installment features a "more refined" interface, rebalanced strategy features, touch-based play and "many more improvements". I never played the original Luminous Arc - did it need improving?

Also, every copy of the game comes packaged with a soundtrack CD, together in a "lovely" big ol' box. Yay for extras!

IGN got the exclusive reveal - screens over there.

Luminous Arc 2 Coming to America [IGN]