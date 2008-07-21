Australia Adopts US Flag... According To MCV UK

MCV is a games industry rag based in the UK. In the magazine, there's an "International news" section, where each country gets a paragraph write-up and a small flag for added national flavour. It seems in a recent issue, Australia missed out on the latter - in its place, we received the stars and stripes.

Having worked for five years in magazine publishing, I can say that this sort of thing happens from time to time. Even with an army of proof readers, bits and pieces fall through the cracks.

Mind you, on the games front it wouldn't be so if we were like the US. Cheaper games, no censorship issues, better release dates. Just makes you want to let out a big fat sigh.

[Thanks Vuki]