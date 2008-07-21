Australia Adopts US Flag... According To MCV UK

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

mcv_oops.jpgMCV is a games industry rag based in the UK. In the magazine, there's an "International news" section, where each country gets a paragraph write-up and a small flag for added national flavour. It seems in a recent issue, Australia missed out on the latter - in its place, we received the stars and stripes.

Having worked for five years in magazine publishing, I can say that this sort of thing happens from time to time. Even with an army of proof readers, bits and pieces fall through the cracks.

Mind you, on the games front it wouldn't be so if we were like the US. Cheaper games, no censorship issues, better release dates. Just makes you want to let out a big fat sigh.

Comments

  • DanMazkin Guest

    *sigh*

  • Bayo Guest

    Glad to see they got the nz flag right >_> lol

