Australian Rock Band Pricing "Completely Wrong"?

That Rock Band pricing info for Australia that was posted earlier? Harmonix is saying it's not quite right. A developer on the Rock Band forums offered this in response to the story:

For the record, this article is completely wrong. I don't know where the information came from but it certainly wasn't from us at Harmonix. When we have accurate and reliable information on an AUS launch of RB (pricing, dates, etc) we'll post it here for you. Until you get word from us here on this site, it's probably safe to assume that anything else is speculation or rumour.

While this would appear absolute, there's always a disconnect between dev and publisher. I've recently received scattered reports myself from sources in retail pointing to a release in October (though no pricing details). So, until EA says "no" too, we'll be keeping the case open.

