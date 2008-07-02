Australian Xbox 360 Price Cuts Today, Details & Warning Included

We've already seen the rain before the storm, with Big W selling discount Xbox 360 Arcades and Dick Smith purging stock of its Halo 3 models. Two readers, both from EB Games, have sent in matching information regarding an official price drop across all 360 consoles.
We also have a warning from one of our sources regarding Arcade consoles:
I would advise customers to stay clear from 360 Arcade consoles at the moment as the ones shipping into stores are actually refurbished models with NO HDMI output. If in doubt, check to see if the machine itself has the port and the manufacture dates on the console (not the box as they are being re-stickered and can be different to what's inside).
This may only apply to EB Games, but keep this info at hand wherever you decide to shop.
Now hit the jump for the new prices!
Update #1: A press release has just arrived, straight from Microsoft. It's after the jump too.
Update #2: Microsoft has contacted us regarding the "quality" of current Xbox 360 Arcades. According to AU/NZ Xbox Group Product Marketing Manager Jeremy Hinton, all Arcade units coming from MS are brand-new. It can't comment however on the actions of individual retailers.
Effective today (02/07/08) Microsoft has offically dropped the price on all XBOX 360 consoles. Below is a list of the HOT new prices:
* 20GB Console - $499 * Elite Console - $729 with 3 FREE games (Gears of War + Halo 3 + Saints Row) * Arcade Console - $344 * Halo Console - $449
[Thanks [email protected] and Clark]
Xbox 360 now starts at AU$ 349.00 RRP
SYDNEY 2 July 2008 - Microsoft today announced it has lowered the recommended retail price of the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system in Australia to a starting price of AU$ 349.00 RRP*, offering a great deal on a next-generation console.
Jeremy Hinton, Xbox Group Product Marketing Manager, Australia and New Zealand, says, "Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to offer savings to consumers at every opportunity."
"Now even more accessible to Aussie families, the Xbox 360 offers a collection of over 300 games and the power of Xbox LIVE, which connects 12 million people worldwide to the things they love - from game demos, hundreds of multiplayer games and other downloadable content."
Microsoft is enhancing the value of its entire family of Xbox 360 consoles. For those looking for the ultimate freedom to customise their console, the Xbox 360 Arcade is now priced at AU$ 349.00 RRP*. The Xbox 360 Arcade provides everything needed to hit the ground running whilst giving consumers the ability to add new features and accessories as they want.
At the new recommended retail price of AU$ 499.00*, the Xbox 360 Pro offers a rich online-ready gaming experience right out of the box with a 20GB hard drive, wireless controller, Xbox 360 headset, and more.
For those wanting a premium gaming experience, the Xbox 360 Elite at the new recommended retail price of AU$ 649.00*, features a massive 120GB hard drive in a sleek black finish, Xbox 360 headset, HDMI cable and more.
In addition to being great value, the Xbox 360 console is the only place this year consumers will be able to play all of the following much-anticipated blockbusters: "Gears of War 2" (Microsoft Game Studios), "Fable 2" (Microsoft Game Studios), "Viva Piñata 2" (Microsoft Game Studios), "Too Human" (Microsoft Game Studios) and "Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts" (Microsoft Game Studios).
Xbox 360 is also the home to a diverse range of games that cater for young and old, including: "Halo® 3" (Microsoft Game Studios), "Grand Theft Auto IV" (Rockstar), "Lost Odyssey" (Microsoft Game Studios), "Blue DragonTM" (Microsoft Game Studios), "Scene It? Lights, Camera, Action." (Microsoft Game Studios), "Project Gotham Racing® 4" (Microsoft Game Studios), "Mass Effect" (Microsoft Game Studios), "Ace Combat 6" (Namco Bandai) and "Beautiful Katamari" (Namco Bandai).
With three entertainment systems available, the Xbox 360 console lets consumers choose the types of entertainment they want to experience. The full contents of the three entertainment systems are:
• Xbox 360 Arcade (RRP AU$ 349.00*): Includes the Xbox 360 video game console and entertainment system, wireless controller, composite AV cable, 256Mb memory unit and Xbox LIVE 5 game compilation disc including Pac Man Championship Edition and UNO. • Xbox 360 (RRP AU$ 499.00*): Includes the Xbox 360 video game console and entertainment system, 20GB hard drive, Xbox 360 headset, component High Definition AV cable and an Ethernet Connectivity Cable. • Xbox 360 Elite (RRP AU$ 649.00*): Includes the black Xbox 360 Elite video game and entertainment system, 120GB hard drive, wireless controller, Xbox 360 headset, component HD AV cable, HDMI cable, an Ethernet Connectivity Cable and a complimentary 30-day trial Xbox LIVE® Gold membership.
"Elite Console - $649 with 3 FREE games (Gears of War + Halo 3 + Saints Row)"
It doesn't seem to say this anywhere on the Xbox.com website. Is there a confirmation on this?