Australian Xbox 360 Price Cuts Today, Details & Warning Included

We've already seen the rain before the storm, with Big W selling discount Xbox 360 Arcades and Dick Smith purging stock of its Halo 3 models. Two readers, both from EB Games, have sent in matching information regarding an official price drop across all 360 consoles.

We also have a warning from one of our sources regarding Arcade consoles:

I would advise customers to stay clear from 360 Arcade consoles at the moment as the ones shipping into stores are actually refurbished models with NO HDMI output. If in doubt, check to see if the machine itself has the port and the manufacture dates on the console (not the box as they are being re-stickered and can be different to what's inside).

This may only apply to EB Games, but keep this info at hand wherever you decide to shop.

Now hit the jump for the new prices!

Update #1: A press release has just arrived, straight from Microsoft. It's after the jump too.

Update #2: Microsoft has contacted us regarding the "quality" of current Xbox 360 Arcades. According to AU/NZ Xbox Group Product Marketing Manager Jeremy Hinton, all Arcade units coming from MS are brand-new. It can't comment however on the actions of individual retailers.

Effective today (02/07/08) Microsoft has offically dropped the price on all XBOX 360 consoles. Below is a list of the HOT new prices: * 20GB Console - $499 * Elite Console - $729 with 3 FREE games (Gears of War + Halo 3 + Saints Row) * Arcade Console - $344 * Halo Console - $449

[Thanks [email protected] and Clark]