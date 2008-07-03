Baja's Sponsorship System



This dev diary walks us through the importance of sponsorship in the game. Kind of a neat idea. The way it works is that your vehicle is tagged with sponsor images and logos and if you happen to loose a body panel during the race that includes that promo the company won't pay you for the race. This means at some point being careful is more important than actually winning.

We also discover that Baja is apparently so awesome that the game now needs a tagline as well. I would have gone with Baja: Baja myself, but the publishers decided on Baja: Edge of Control instead. Boooooring.