Band Bros. Replaces Derby Training As Current Japanese Obsession

It may have settled for a third place showing last week, but with less fierce competition the week after Daigasso! Band Bros. DX gets a chance to shine in the top spot. Media Create's Japanese software ranking shows drifting drama Initial D Extream Stage relegated to second. Not bad for a PS3 game (still), but a low key week across the board.

Little in the way of new debuts makes for a rather dry chart. Still, if you want to see how the PS2 port of Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters fared, it's after the jump.

01. Daigasso! Band Bros. DX (DS) - 47,000 / 167,000
02. Initial D Extream Stage (PS3) - 43,000 / NEW
03. Derby Stallion DS (DS) - 38,000 / 186,000
04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 31,000 / 2,323,000
05. Nanashi no Game (DS) - 30,000 / NEW
06. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 28,000 / 1,535,000
07. Tales of Symphonia: Knight of Ratatosk (Wii) - 27,000 / 164,000
08. Mario Super Sluggers (Wii) - 20,000 / 108,000
09. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3) - 18,000 / 585,000
10. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 18,000 / 2,261,000

11. DS Bimoji Training (DS)
12. Hisshou Pachinko * Pachi-Slot Kouryaku Series DS Vol. 12: CR Neon Genesis Evangelion - Shito, Futatabi (PS2)
13. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Portable 3 (PSP)
14. Super Robot Taisen A Portable (PSP)
15. Wii Sports (Wii)
16. Higurashi no Nakukoru ni Kizuna: Dai-Ichi-Kan - Tatari (DS)
17. Ken to Mahou to Gakuen Mono (PSP)
18. Bleach: The 3rd Phantom (DS)
19. Wii Play (Wii)
20. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)
21. Mario Kart DS (DS)
22. Boura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)
23. Sengoku Basara X (PS2)
24. Bokura no Telebi Game Kentei (DS)
25. Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou! (DS)
26. Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters (PS2)
27. Pokémon Diamond (DS)
28. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS)
29. Family Trainer: Athletic World (Wii)
30. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]

