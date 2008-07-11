Band Bros. Replaces Derby Training As Current Japanese Obsession

It may have settled for a third place showing last week, but with less fierce competition the week after Daigasso! Band Bros. DX gets a chance to shine in the top spot. Media Create's Japanese software ranking shows drifting drama Initial D Extream Stage relegated to second. Not bad for a PS3 game (still), but a low key week across the board.

Little in the way of new debuts makes for a rather dry chart. Still, if you want to see how the PS2 port of Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters fared, it's after the jump.

01. Daigasso! Band Bros. DX (DS) - 47,000 / 167,000

02. Initial D Extream Stage (PS3) - 43,000 / NEW

03. Derby Stallion DS (DS) - 38,000 / 186,000

04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 31,000 / 2,323,000

05. Nanashi no Game (DS) - 30,000 / NEW

06. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 28,000 / 1,535,000

07. Tales of Symphonia: Knight of Ratatosk (Wii) - 27,000 / 164,000

08. Mario Super Sluggers (Wii) - 20,000 / 108,000

09. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3) - 18,000 / 585,000

10. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 18,000 / 2,261,000

11. DS Bimoji Training (DS)

12. Hisshou Pachinko * Pachi-Slot Kouryaku Series DS Vol. 12: CR Neon Genesis Evangelion - Shito, Futatabi (PS2)

13. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Portable 3 (PSP)

14. Super Robot Taisen A Portable (PSP)

15. Wii Sports (Wii)

16. Higurashi no Nakukoru ni Kizuna: Dai-Ichi-Kan - Tatari (DS)

17. Ken to Mahou to Gakuen Mono (PSP)

18. Bleach: The 3rd Phantom (DS)

19. Wii Play (Wii)

20. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)

21. Mario Kart DS (DS)

22. Boura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)

23. Sengoku Basara X (PS2)

24. Bokura no Telebi Game Kentei (DS)

25. Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou! (DS)

26. Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters (PS2)

27. Pokémon Diamond (DS)

28. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS)

29. Family Trainer: Athletic World (Wii)

30. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]