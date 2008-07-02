The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Bastard Thieves Steal PS3 From Disabled Teenager

Australian teenager Zak Touilii suffers from duchenne muscular dystrophy, a disease that's left him confined to a wheelchair for most of his life. When presented with the opportunity to request something from the Make a Wish Foundation, Zak opted for a PlayStation 3, which the charity donated to him along with a bunch of games. Sadly, thieves broke into his home last week and made off with some of the family's valuables, including jewellery, appliances and, yes, Zak's PS3, along with all his games. So, so low.

Thugs steal disabled boy's PlayStation 3 [Daily Telegraph]

Comments

  • fume5 @FUME5

    Fifty bucks inbound to that Chipin account Darthwind.

    0
  • keej Guest

    How are we going with this? I hope if we don't reach the target, the money that has been donated so far can still be put to good use by them...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles