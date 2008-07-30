Battlefield Heroes Not Coming This Winter

EA's gritty, nay, visceral take on free-to-play modern combat - Battlefield Heroes - was originally slated to appear over the winter. Thing is, winter's already here, so what gives EA, you holding out on us? Oh, it's been delayed? Right. Noted. The announcement came during EA's conference call yesterday, with the promised addition of new "social networking features" meaning it's being held back until the end of the year. In the mean time, we've never seen this screen before, showing the game's "bad guys". Cartoon Nazis or the Max Headroom Army? You be the judge.