Bikini Zombie Slaying Comes To America With Onechanbara

Finally, D3 Publisher of America has come to its senses! We don't want your Dark Sectors, guys; we want your poorly animated super soldiers shooting giant bugs and gooey zombie killin' adventures in combat inappropriate clothing. We want that mind-numbing stuff. That's why we're so pleased to learn, via GamesRadar, that Onechanbara: Bikini Zombie Slayers will be coming to the Wii in early 2009.

Sure, it wasn't my most memorable experience at Tokyo Game Show last year and these games aren't exactly "good", but you can dispatch the undead in bikinis, biker outfits and barely legal schoolgirl get-ups. We're willing to sacrifice our joints to over-waggling if it helps convince D3 to bring Onechanbara VorteX over here.

Onechanbara's coming to the Wii [GamesRadar - thanks, Jeff!]

