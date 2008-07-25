Bionic Commando: Rearmed Not Dated For Japan [Updated]

Bionic Commando: Rearmed has been dated for Japan. The game was hit the PSN on July 31st, and on Xbox Live Arcade on July 30th. Hey, that's this month! But, now the PSN and XBLA game has been pushed back, and the release date is now undecided. Pictured is BCR producer Ben Judd. In shorts.

