Bionic Commando Rearmed's PS3-Only Features (Remote Play Is Go)

Bionic Commando Rearmed might be coming to both Xbox Live Arcade and the PlayStation Network, but that's not to say both versions are identical. Capcom's Ben Judd has teased that they have a "VERY cool surprise for those of you who purchase the PSN version". So not cool, then, but VERY cool. Guess that'll be revealed next week. Something revealed today, however, is the fact the game will also support Remote Play via your PSP, which really, is as VERY cool a surprise as we need.
Bionic Commando: Rearmed, PSN Features: Revealed [PlayStation.Blog]

