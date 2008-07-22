BioShock PS3 Getting Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum Trophies

Bioshock PS3 will be getting a robust collection of trophies, in three flavours.

Tynan Wales, programmer for BioShock PS3, took the time to walk through some of the rewards you can grab up while playing through this amazing game on the Playstation 3. Reading through her description it sounds like the rewards are broken down into bronze trophies, for the more mundane stuff, silver and gold trophies. There's also a single Platinum Trophy that can be earned only by gathering up all of the other trophies in the game.

Wales even laid out a couple of example trophies.

Silver Trophy

For the true explorer, we present one of the more difficult Trophies to get in all of Rapture. The "Historian" Trophy is awarded for finding every single audio diary. This particular Trophy is Silver because we understand the rigour required for this endeavour. If you're a true adventurer and seek to know the full story of the fall of Rapture, look under every desk and open every door. There are many to find.

As you may expect, several Trophies must remain secret. Giving this information away has the same effect as turning to the last page in a great book. We imagine you hate this as much as we do. The other silver Trophy must remain in our vault until you discover it for yourselves.

Gold Trophy

When considering how to use these Trophies to reward players, we chose to give a respectful nod to those few who desire a challenge. We believe that BioShock PS3 has a lot to offer in a single play through, but we wanted to emphasise and reward a player's second or third descent into Rapture. This led us to create new Trophies that encourage more advanced tactics and enemies that provide a greater challenge.

As a result of this thinking the first Trophy bears the name, "Brass Balls". If you desire to be among the few who have this prestigious award on their mantle, you must win BioShock on Hard difficulty with the Vita-Chambers turned off. A feat so daring that anyone even glimpsing this formidable Trophy in your glass case will be shaking with terror and respect.

