BioWare Fans 4 Million Strong

BioWare's fan forums have now reached four million user accounts, the company announced today.

BioWare co-founders Dr. Ray Muzyka and Dr. Greg Zeschuk began cultivating a fan community around Baldur's Gate on newsgroups and in chat rooms back in 1996, and its own forums launched in 2001 alongside Neverwinter Nights, which is when it began collecting registrations.

On the heels of Mass Effect, and with Dragon Age up ahead (plus the mysterious "unnanounced MMO"), Bioware said its community usership is at an all-time high.

More users, apparently, have united for social interaction around the work of a single studio than use social networking sites like Friendster and Xanga. EA recently acquired a social network of its own — makes you think, perhaps, about where they might be going with it.

