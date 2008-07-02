BioWare's MMO About 'Options And Choices'

I know. That sounds awfully vague. And it is! But heck, we're talking BioWare's mystery (KOTOR 3?) MMO, so even the vaguest of discussions are interesting ones. Speaking with MTV, BioWare's Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk have opened up - just a little - on what they're looking at implementing in their own MMO. Discussing the pros and cons of Age of Conan, Zeshuck says an "important part" of getting an MMO right is balancing the singleplayer and multiplayer aspects. They believe that players should be able to choose how they want to approach the game, whether as a solo experience or a social one, and that's what they're going to try and implement in KOTOR 3 whatever it is they're working on.

