Blaze Delivers Gimped Portable Megadrive To UK

Remember the Sega Nomad? The portable Megadrive / Genesis that let you play your favourite cartridges for 15-30 minutes at a time before having to change batteries? Well now Blaze International is releasing a product that has all of the fun of the Sega Nomad without all of that pesky cartridge nonsense. The 16bit Megadrive, releasing this month in the UK, features 20 built-in games, a colour LCD screen, and a TV out so you can hook it up to your PAL television.

The games included aren't bad for the price. You get Shinobi, Eco the Dolphin, Sonic and Knuckles, Altered Beast, Golden Axe, and several others, all for £29.99 - the price of a DS game. While I would have preferred they sneak a cartridge port on their for good measure, the game selection isn't bad and the price is right. Hit the jump for the full game list and additional details.