Bling Gnome Pays Visit with Golden Offering

The Bling Gnome, which sounds like such a great idea in virtual practice, leaves a lot to be desired when discovered squatting on your kitchen counter late Sunday night. There's nothing that could get me to pluck that reticent gold coin free from its housing, even if it were real. Borderline unsafe for work pics on the jump.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink