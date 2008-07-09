The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Blitz: The League II Screens

As we heard late last year, Midway is bringing Blitz back. Blitz: The League II will include a new story mode written by ESPN Playmakers writer Peter Egan and will feature player-controlled touchdown celebrations, an enhanced on-field Clash Mode, online multiplayer, precision-aim tackles and late hits. Lawrence Taylor will return as the game's cover athlete.

"Professional football has long sought to gloss over the often brutal realities that surround the game and its players", said Mona Hamilton, vice president of marketing, Midway Home Entertainment. "Blitz: The League II embraces the most compelling storylines behind America's favourite sport and allows fans to experience them in a bold, interactive way".

The game is set to hit the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 this spring.

CHICAGO, IL - July 8, 2008 - Midway Games Inc. (NYSE: MWY), a leading interactive entertainment software publisher and developer, announced today the development of Blitz: The League® II. Back for another season of heart-pumping, bone-crushing, no-holds-barred football action, Blitz: The League II strips the rules and regulations from traditional football to enhance the fun by bringing the pain. Complete with an all-new story mode penned by former ESPN "Playmakers" writer, Peter Egan, and the return of football legend, Lawrence Taylor, Blitz: The League II builds on the success of the previous release with new features and enhanced gameplay. Blitz: The League II is scheduled for release this fall for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and the PLAYSTATION® 3 computer entertainment system.

"Professional football has long sought to gloss over the often brutal realities that surround the game and its players," said Mona Hamilton, vice president of marketing, Midway Home Entertainment. "Blitz: The League II embraces the most compelling storylines behind America's favourite sport and allows fans to experience them in a bold, interactive way."

For additional information about Blitz: The League II visit www.blitzleague.com.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles