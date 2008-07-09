Blitz: The League II Screens

As we heard late last year, Midway is bringing Blitz back. Blitz: The League II will include a new story mode written by ESPN Playmakers writer Peter Egan and will feature player-controlled touchdown celebrations, an enhanced on-field Clash Mode, online multiplayer, precision-aim tackles and late hits. Lawrence Taylor will return as the game's cover athlete.

"Professional football has long sought to gloss over the often brutal realities that surround the game and its players", said Mona Hamilton, vice president of marketing, Midway Home Entertainment. "Blitz: The League II embraces the most compelling storylines behind America's favourite sport and allows fans to experience them in a bold, interactive way".

The game is set to hit the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 this spring.

CHICAGO, IL - July 8, 2008 - Midway Games Inc. (NYSE: MWY), a leading interactive entertainment software publisher and developer, announced today the development of Blitz: The League® II. Back for another season of heart-pumping, bone-crushing, no-holds-barred football action, Blitz: The League II strips the rules and regulations from traditional football to enhance the fun by bringing the pain. Complete with an all-new story mode penned by former ESPN "Playmakers" writer, Peter Egan, and the return of football legend, Lawrence Taylor, Blitz: The League II builds on the success of the previous release with new features and enhanced gameplay. Blitz: The League II is scheduled for release this fall for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and the PLAYSTATION® 3 computer entertainment system.

"Professional football has long sought to gloss over the often brutal realities that surround the game and its players," said Mona Hamilton, vice president of marketing, Midway Home Entertainment. "Blitz: The League II embraces the most compelling storylines behind America's favourite sport and allows fans to experience them in a bold, interactive way."

For additional information about Blitz: The League II visit www.blitzleague.com.