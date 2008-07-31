Blizzard Dates Downfall Of Russian-Speaking World

They promised it back in December, and now it's nearly here. Blizzard has announced that the Russian language version of World of Warcraft is launching on August 6th, allowing Europeans the chance to purchase completely localised versions of the game and the Burning Crusade expansion, and play on the newly-opening dedicated Russian servers, complete with a Russian-speaking support team.

"The launch of the Russian-language version reflects our continuing commitment to make World of Warcraft even more accessible for gamers throughout the world," said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard EntertainmentÂ®. "We also hope that providing a fully localised version of the game will further enhance the gameplay experience for our enthusiastic Russian community."

The Russian version will also feature a reduced subscription rate based of 359 rubles per month, proving once again that rubles is really fun to say. Ruuuubles. Russian persons on Euro servers will be able to convert their accounts to Russian accounts, with free character transfers available for a limited time.