Blizzard WWI WoW Pet Revealed

Well that cinches it...I am going to have to call out a hit on Leslie Smith, for in her Blizzard Worldwide Invitational swag package she received a key redeemable for a new World of Warcraft pet. While not something I am normally too worried about, Blizzard poster Barnakk in the WoW forums just revealed what exactly the mystery pet is.

The pet itself will be a miniature version of the Archangel Tyrael of Diablo 2 fame who will travel with you on all your grand adventures in Azeroth! Pictures of this amazing new pet will be available on the official website soon for everybody to check out.

That's right, Archangel Tyrael from Diablo II, who now graces the main page of the Diablo III website. I need him, if only to counteract the evil forces of my Collector's Edition mini-Diablo. Sorry Leslie, nothing personal!

