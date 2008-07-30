BlizzCon 2008 Will Be Televised, Tickets Go On Sale

Blizzard just kicked out a press release announcing that tickets for October's BlizzCon 2008 will be going on sale on Monday, August 11th. Tickets will run you $US 100 a pop, which gets you access to all the panels, concerts, freebies, and girls of various shapes and sizes in blue and purple body paint. If you can't make it, however, don't fret. Blizzard has you covered.
"Meeting and interacting with our players at BlizzCon is always a great experience for us," stated Mike Morhaime, CEO and co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment. "We're also pleased to be working with DIRECTV this year to bring the show, for the first time, to those players who are unable to attend."
Yes, Blizzard and DirecTV are joining forces to broadcast highlights of the show via pay per view. Don't have DirecTV? New subscribers in August will get the BlizzCon pay per view for free with their order. I cannot think of a more ridiculous reason to change your cable television provider.
