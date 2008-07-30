The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Boom Blox Sells 450K, Spielberg Talked Down From Ledge

When Boom Blox didn't explode at retail during its first month on the market — selling some 60,000 copies in the United States in May — it was written off by some as a "dud". And by "some", I mean, me. At least I didn't say they were paltry! Turns out that 60K sales figure only accounted for a week's worth of sales and that the Steven Spielberg collaboration is doing just fine.

"Boom Blox from EA Casual continues to sell well", EA CEO John Riccitiello said in today's quarterly earnings conference call, adding that the Wii game "is judged by many to be one of the best Wii titles this year".

Since launch, Boom Blox has sold over 450,000 copies, meeting EA's expectations, according to CFO Eric Brown, keeping Spielberg in fresh baseball caps. EA execs didn't specify whether those figures were worldwide or not, but we'll assume they are for now.

Comments

  • JP Guest

    The Omniverse Almanac is tailor made for Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg www.extramarbles.com

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles