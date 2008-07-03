Brawl Once 'Had A Lot More Characters'

Smash Bros. Brawl has more characters than you can shake a lamb's tail at. Too many, perhaps? Don't dare suggest that, the series' fans will string you up. Instead, suggest that the game doesn't have enough characters. That'll wash over well. With fans and the game's creator Masahiro Sakurai, who says that earlier in the game's development he "had a lot more characters", but had to trim the numbers as they got closer to release. So which ones made the cut? Sakurai's not telling, leaving you free to chime in with your own hair-brained speculation. Me, I was hoping for one of the Rito postmen to make an appearance...

