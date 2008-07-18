Britain, Your PS3s Will Stream TV As Of September 10 (Everyone Else, Little Later)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Europe's PlayTV service for the PS3 is looking very nice. We already knew SCEE were looking at a release window of around September, but yesterday Sony's David Reeves started handing out actual dates and actual info. The UK will be the first country to get PlayTV, with it due to start up on September 10, with a staggered roll-out across Europe in the weeks after. As a bonus treat, he also confirmed that you'll be able to record TV onto your HDD at the same time you're playing a game, with the necessary code having been quietly slipped into the 2.41 update. Oh, and before anyone not up to speed on PlayTV asks, no, there are no plans to bring it to the US.

    Do you reckon it will be able to save to NAS devices or only USB connected external HDD's?

