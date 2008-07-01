British Sales Charts

Here comes a new challenger! Ack. Sorry. Couldn't resist. But then neither could Britons, as regardless of its agonisingly late release, Super Smash Bros. kicks off its stay in the charts at #1. Battlefield Bad Company also enjoys a surprisingly strong debut, entering the charts at #2 (and #7), while going the other way - and going the other way fast - is Metal Gear Solid 4, which drops from 1st to 5th, beaten out by such titles as the two above and...Big Beach Sports.
[UK individual-format charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Pic]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink