British Sales Charts

Here comes a new challenger! Ack. Sorry. Couldn't resist. But then neither could Britons, as regardless of its agonisingly late release, Super Smash Bros. kicks off its stay in the charts at #1. Battlefield Bad Company also enjoys a surprisingly strong debut, entering the charts at #2 (and #7), while going the other way - and going the other way fast - is Metal Gear Solid 4, which drops from 1st to 5th, beaten out by such titles as the two above and...Big Beach Sports.

[UK individual-format charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Pic]