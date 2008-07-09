British Sales Charts

For the week ending July 5. Here's the basic gist: Metal Gear Solid 4 continues its free-fall out of the top 10, Super Smash Bros. Brawl maintains its iron grip on top spot and, across the board, Wii games dominate the charts. None more alarmingly so than THQ's Big Beach Sports, which fresh from knocking off MGS4 last week moves up to second place this week. Look, I know the British charts are always a little on the new/casual side of things, but Big Beach Sports? Really?

[British individual-format charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Pic]