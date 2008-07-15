The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

British Sales Charts

The news may be pouring out of Los Angeles at the moment, but that doesn't mean we've forgotten about you, Britain. Here's your weekly sales charts. Astute observers will note that Wii Fit makes a "surprising" return to the top of the charts. Surprising in that its taken this long for Nintendo to get stocks of the balance trainer - which based on demand cold/should have been #1 for the past few months - back into the country in significant numbers.

[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles