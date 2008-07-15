British Sales Charts

The news may be pouring out of Los Angeles at the moment, but that doesn't mean we've forgotten about you, Britain. Here's your weekly sales charts. Astute observers will note that Wii Fit makes a "surprising" return to the top of the charts. Surprising in that its taken this long for Nintendo to get stocks of the balance trainer - which based on demand cold/should have been #1 for the past few months - back into the country in significant numbers.

[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Pic]