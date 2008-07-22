British Sales Charts

And the gentrification of the British gaming scene continues! While American charts continue to be a refuge for games about big men with guns, this week's British charts only reaffirm the fact that the sceptred isle's great unwashed care not for the adventures of Snake, or what kind of company Battlefield keeps. They care about anything that has "Wii" in front of it, or is for the Wii, or just looks like it's for the Wii.

[British individual-format charts courtesy of Chart-Track][Pic]