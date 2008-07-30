British Sales Charts

Nintendo, Wii, DS, Wii, DS, Nintendo, DS, Wii, Nintendo. That's all last week was to you, Britain. A chance for Nintendo games to parade up and down the high street, flaunting their money-printing wares while your little sisters run shrieking into the streets to buy yet another copy of Big Beach Sports and Guitar Hero DS. Indeed, so entrenched was Nintendo's dominance in the UK last week that 29 of the top 40-selling titles were for either the Wii or DS, including the entire top 10.

[Individual-format charts provided courtesy of ChartTrack]