Brothers In Arms Delayed. Again.

We'd have thrown in some quip about this being the 1,174th time Brothers In Arms: Hell's Highway has been delayed, but since that cut a little too close to the bone we let it slide. This one's not too bad, however: the "glass is half full" brigade can console themselves with the fact it's only for a month, with the game's original August release pushed back to September. To tide you over while you wait, the first details on the game's collector's edition have been revealed on GameStop, showing that for an extra $US 10 you'll get a US Airborne figure, a comic book and a map of the upper Rhine, should you ever be bicycling around the area with the missus and wondering about the position of German Panzer divisions.

Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway Suffers Delay, Limited Edition Revealed [Shacknews]