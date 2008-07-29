The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Brothers In Arms Delayed. Again.

We'd have thrown in some quip about this being the 1,174th time Brothers In Arms: Hell's Highway has been delayed, but since that cut a little too close to the bone we let it slide. This one's not too bad, however: the "glass is half full" brigade can console themselves with the fact it's only for a month, with the game's original August release pushed back to September. To tide you over while you wait, the first details on the game's collector's edition have been revealed on GameStop, showing that for an extra $US 10 you'll get a US Airborne figure, a comic book and a map of the upper Rhine, should you ever be bicycling around the area with the missus and wondering about the position of German Panzer divisions.

Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway Suffers Delay, Limited Edition Revealed [Shacknews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles