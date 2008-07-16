Bungie Game Reveal Blocked By Publisher

There's been all kinds of stuff going on over at Bungie this week. Talk of new game announcements, of plumbers, of Master Chief-less Halo games. Today, the madness continues, with a letter posted on the front page of the developer's website. Signed by Harold Ryan, Bungie's president, it says that the team were planning on revealing a new game at E3 this week, but their "plans were just changed by our publisher", so they won't be showing anything. Bummer.