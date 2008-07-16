The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bungie Working On a Halo Game, Says Microsoft

I know. Shocking, isn't it? Speaking with MTV, Microsoft's Don Mattrick has revealed, perhaps accidentally, that Bungie are working on a Halo game for Microsoft. And it's not the Peter Jackson one. It's something else. Rather than insert the same tired, old theories about a Halo game sans Master Chief, or a Forerunner game, or any other well-worn rumour, I'm just going to point out that Bungie are a big developer, and that before you all go wondering what this means with regards to today's "other" Bungie news, it may be worth bearing in mind they're more than capable of working on more than one game at a time.

Microsoft Confirms That Bungie Is Developing New 'Halo' [MTV][Pic]

