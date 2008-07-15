The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bungie.net Teases New Game Announcement

The official Bungie web site has been "interrupted" with a new cryptic splash page with imagery from what some have been calling The Superintendent, rumoured to be a new 2D platforming game featuring a flat, plunger wielding hero obsessed with cleanliness. Can we expect an announcement today?

That game obviously wasn't announced at Microsoft's press conference earlier, nor was any other Bungie-helmed project. However, EA's press conference happens later today. Might want to keep your eyes peeled on that one, just in case the two happen to be related.

Just in case.

