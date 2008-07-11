Burger King Welcomes Germany to Veg City

Over in Germany, Burger King is running an edgy Vice City inspired campaign called Veg City. The website has a true Grand Theft Auto-style map, and there are mini games like a sniper games, red light district multiple choice game minus vegetable fucking, and an airport baggage game. Nothing quite like pickle hookers and capsicums getting cavity searches! Imaginative stuff.
Welcome to Veg City! [Official Site via Marblehead Blog via GamePolitics]
