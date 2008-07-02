Burnout Paradise Getting PS3 Trophy Support (Someday)

The confirmed list of Trophy-ready PlayStation 3 games may not blow your hair back, but at least one more third-party title is pledging support for the 2.40 firmware feature — Burnout Paradise. Simon Phipps, designer at Criterion Games, writes on the PlayStation.blog that Trophies are coming, but not in the Codename: Cagney update.
Best part? "Trophies will be retroactive, so, if you've achieved something today, the day the update arrives (not Cagney, we want to emphasise) that will be reflected in your Trophies", Phipps writes in the post's comments. Nice!
Trophies, Timed Challenges for Burnout Paradise [PlayStation.blog - thanks, Tw3nty0ne!]
