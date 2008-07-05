Burnout Paradise To Introduce Planes

Once was a time Burnout was all about the cars. Then they went and brought bikes into the mix, and everything changed. Criterion got a little...crazy. Started thinking less about the vehicles and more about the pure speed. That doesn't make it any less surprising to hear Criterion is thinking about moving beyond terrestrial vehicles altogether, though, and has announced that, after it's done with the Cagney update, it'll begin working on introducing planes into Burnout Paradise. Yeah, planes. No idea how that will work, but the prospect of crashing a plane into a car at high speed, then going into crash mode, is no doubt an appealing one to the game's core userbase.

