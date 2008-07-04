Call of Duty: World at War Figures Show Off U.S., Brit Might

McFarlane Toys this morning announced that they will be making four toys based on upcoming shoot-fest Call of Duty: World at War. The toys, expecting to hit shelves this fall, will sell for $US 10 to $US 15 a pop.

The press release says there will be four soldiers:

Marine Infantry, Battle of Peleliu - Includes M1 Garand rifle and M1 bayonet

Marine Corps with Flamethrower, Battle of Peleliu - Includes M2-2 flamethrower with removable flame, and M1911A1 pistol & holster

Marine Corps with Machine Gun, Battle of Okinawa - Includes M-1928A1 machine gun w/20 round magazine and M1911A1 pistol & holster

British Special Ops, Battle for the Roer Triangle - Includes Mark II Sten gun

What? No bad guys? How am I supposed to reenact Operation Stalemate II without some Japanese figures to pack into my fortifications of coffee cups and DS cases?

Developed by Treyarch and built using the Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare™ engine, Call of Duty: World at War thrusts players into the ruthless and gritty chaos of WWII combat, challenging them to band together to survive the climactic battles of the South Pacific and European theatres that led to the demise of the Axis powers. Re-defining WWII by offering an uncensored experience with unique enemies and combat tactics, Call of Duty: World at War offers cooperative gameplay, a franchise first to enable players to fight together like never before.

