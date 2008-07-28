We're bored with our Wiis. They sit there, don't get played, just flash blue at us every now and again. Know what would get us very interested in Wiis again? Wiis that come in different colours. Colours to match our moods, our decor, our favourite summertime hats. It's a shame, then, that Nintendo still aren't thinking about making good on their 2006 tease, with Cammie Dunaway telling IGN "when you've got something that's still selling out about as fast as we can put it into the market, we're not thinking about further colours at this point". All well and good, Nintendo, but you won't be selling any more around here, until we see a Wii in lime green.
Cammie Says Nintendo 'Not Thinking' About Coloured Wiis ATM
