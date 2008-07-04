Can You Really Win A Wii As A Carnival Prize?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You're looking at the summer street carnival in my home stomping grounds of Spanish Harlem, New York, as seen from the top of a great big ferris wheel. I've written before about how many here face challenging economic circumstances, but during the summer, the neighbourhood is quite a lovely community, especially when this carnival is in town. It becomes a favourite hangout, people set up outdoor barbecues nearby, and it's warm, fun times.

There's also a thriving gamer community here, as I've said before - as with the informal "subway survey" that Stephen Totilo shared here during his stint as guest editor, I see a lot of PSPs, primarily. Lots of people are interested in the Wii, though - and it isn't any easier to get one here than it is to score one anyplace else. When I got mine, my local game store had exactly one, and sold it at an especially high price.

So imagine my surprise when I found six Wiis in the wilds of Spanish Harlem - as prizes in one of the carnival games.

