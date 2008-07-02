Capcom USA 'Investigating' Tatsunoko vs. Capcom

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We're excited about Tatsunoko vs. Capcom. The game seems like a fun arcade cross-over. Sure, there will be Western arcades that import the game, but will it get an official release outside Japan? Capcom USA is looking into it. No doubt the American licensing issues for the Tatsunoko Productions characters is sticky. Capcom USA's Christian Svensson points out:

We haven't discussed any home console plans for the title yet, so platform discussions are a bit premature. All that's been anounced is arcade... There are a lot of licensing issues around the title given that those properties are held by different companies across the West and they vary by territory greatly. It was created as a Japan-only project but we're investigating.

That's sure nice of Capcom.

Quick Question on Capcom vs. Tatsunoko [Capcom via Siliconera]

  Matt Guest

    Wow, Please , Please let this game be realese outside of Japan I sure fans are doing to play another great Capcom crossover game. I think they have really outdone themselfs,a anime fan such as myself would simply enjoy this game so come on work it out already but anyway I really look forward to this game alot of fans would adure it.

    0

