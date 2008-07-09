Capcom Wants To See You At E3

Ever since E3 trimmed down and went invite-only, the general public has had a hell of a time trying to wrangle their way inside. Capcom is looking to make it a bit easier for a select few to get their hands on the latest the company has to offer with their Go to E3 with Capcom contest. Simply head over to the Capcom blog and send a message to CapcomContest with the word E3 in the title for a chance to stop by their booth next Thursday from 12:00 to 1:30 PM.

As I mentioned, our booth is not big (though it's packed with goodness, including of course all our new games, and a mysterious Street Fighter IV rug!), so to get in, you MUST BE ON THE LIST!

A mysterious Street Fighter IV rug! Oh my god I am signing up right now...oh, wait. Nevermind.

