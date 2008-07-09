The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Capcom Wants To See You At E3

Ever since E3 trimmed down and went invite-only, the general public has had a hell of a time trying to wrangle their way inside. Capcom is looking to make it a bit easier for a select few to get their hands on the latest the company has to offer with their Go to E3 with Capcom contest. Simply head over to the Capcom blog and send a message to CapcomContest with the word E3 in the title for a chance to stop by their booth next Thursday from 12:00 to 1:30 PM.

As I mentioned, our booth is not big (though it's packed with goodness, including of course all our new games, and a mysterious Street Fighter IV rug!), so to get in, you MUST BE ON THE LIST!

A mysterious Street Fighter IV rug! Oh my god I am signing up right now...oh, wait. Nevermind.
Go to E3 with Capcom! [Capcom-Unity]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles