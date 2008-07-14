The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Capcom's Plunder Gets A Name Change

Capcom once had a game called Plunder. Pirate game, kind of like Settlers of Catan, only with swashbuckling. Due for release on XBLA, PSN and PC. I say once, however, because while the game itself is still coming, it's had an enforced name change. Seems something else had already trademarked the name Plunder, forcing Capcom to rename the game Age of Booty. Yes. Age of Booty. Bringing the number of expected E3 games featuring the word "booty" to two. Can't wait for the inevitable booty-off.

Plunder Gets Some Booty! [Capcom]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles