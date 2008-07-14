Capcom's Plunder Gets A Name Change

Capcom once had a game called Plunder. Pirate game, kind of like Settlers of Catan, only with swashbuckling. Due for release on XBLA, PSN and PC. I say once, however, because while the game itself is still coming, it's had an enforced name change. Seems something else had already trademarked the name Plunder, forcing Capcom to rename the game Age of Booty. Yes. Age of Booty. Bringing the number of expected E3 games featuring the word "booty" to two. Can't wait for the inevitable booty-off.

Plunder Gets Some Booty! [Capcom]