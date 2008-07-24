Captain Rainbow Continues to Defy Belief



In case you missed it, Captain Rainbow is an upcoming Wii title, the next game from Skip, the guys behind Chibi Robo. A few weeks back, we caught the game's first trailer, starring Birdo, and were all double-u-tee-eff. Now, though, it's been lovingly translated (here, if you're interested), along with the game's second trailer, which features another Nintendo star, Little Mac. Who's, uh, not so little anymore. Birdo's above, Little Mac after the jump, but a word of warning: you'll still be all double-u-tee-eff.